Valenzuela City allows motorcycles to use MacArthur Highway’s designated bicycle lanes

Alternative mobility in Valenzuela City is taking a hit after the local government announced that motorcycles will be permitted to use the designated bicycle lane on MacArthur Highway starting December 25.

In a video released on social media, Valenzuela City mayor Wes Gatchalian said that the decision to allow riders to use the bike lane is a “Christmas gift” to motorists.

“Dahil ngayon po ay kapaskuhan, at napakarami na po lumalabas sa malls, sa food bazaars, at ibang mga lokasyon, talaga pong hindi maiwasan na mabigat na po ang trapiko dito sa ating mahal na lungsond,” Gatchalian said.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Why do some used cars depreciate faster than others?

8 Used cars with strong resale value (that aren’t Toyotas)

“Kaya po may good news ako, at ito po ay malaman Christmas gift na rin sa ating mga motorist: Papayagan na po na dumaan ang mga single motorcycle natin sa designated bike lane natin sa MacArthur Highway.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There are a few guidelines riders must follow, though. One is that motorcycles can only use the designated bicycle lane from Monday to Friday. Riders must also observe a 20kph speed limit, and tricycles and pedicabs are not allowed.

Frankly, can we even still call this a bicycle lane now? More importantly, will cyclists and motorcycle riders be able to coexist here? Let us know whether or not you think this was the right move in the comments section.

Valenzuela City allows motorcycles to use bike lane

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos