Watch: How many motorcyclists have the discipline to keep out of bike lanes?

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic chief Edison ‘Bong’ Nebrija is giving credit to whom credit is due.

The social-media-active official recently shared a Facebook video showing the disparity between compliant and erring riders. In the short clip, a handful of ‘kamote’ riders—as Nebrija calls them—are passing through a bicycle lane, while a lone rider patiently waits on a busy road. Watch:

He wrote, “Maraming nagsasabi [na] pinag-iinitan daw namin [ang] mga naka-motor. Akala niyo lang yun, eh lahat naman ng hinuhuli namin may violation.

“The difference between this rider compared to the rest of the kamotes is that he is a law-abiding rider at ang kamote ay kamote simpleng pasaway. Lagi kong sinasabi, kayang-kaya ng nagmo-motor sumunod sa batas if he really wants to, pero ang iba gusto lang maging pasaway.”

Nebrija also addressed those who are asking for a dedicated lane for riders and questioned how responsible they are to get one. He added they might not even be able to keep order in motorcycle lanes.

In a separate post, the traffic chief shared footage of an accident involving four people riding one scooter. No one was wearing appropriate riding gear (one of them was even shirtless), and they tried to cross a double solid yellow line to overtake.

“Remember, driver’s misbehavior is one of the leading factors of traffic congestion,” Nebrija explained. “Character is doing the right thing even when nobody is looking. Mabuhay ka, manong, isa kang huwarang rider!”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

