Here’s how pedestrians and cyclists can cross CCLEX

There were some discussions on social media about how some of the government’s infrastructure projects aren’t very pedestrian-friendly in light of the BGC-Ortigas Bridge opening. While there may be some truth in that, at least there are also new bridges and road networks that are the exact opposite.

Take the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), for example. Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation subsidiary CCLEX Corporation recently shared renders of what the 1.5m pedestrian and bike lanes on both sides of the bridge will look like once the entire project is completed. Look:

CCLEX Corporation has actually begun constructing the road network for pedestrians and cyclists. The company also shared photos of the 200m pedestrian footbridge that has now been installed beside the Cebu South Coastal Road. This connects the U-turn slot near the South Road Properties’ welcome tower to the on-ramp sidewalk of CCLEX.

Once completed, the 650m bridge will become the longest cable-stayed bridge in the Philippines. CCLEX will also connect Cebu City to Mactan Island and provide easier travel between the two areas. Looking forward to using this new expressway, Cebuanos? You can check out CCLEX Corporation’s latest drone footage below.

