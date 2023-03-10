LTO suspends license of driver involved in endurance race incident in Ilocos Sur

If you spend enough time on social media, then chances are, you’ve seen all the viral videos and photos that made the rounds on cyberspace the other weekend from the 2023 BMW Owners Society of Saferiders (BOSS) Ironman Motorcycle Challenge. A lot of them weren’t exactly pleasing to watch.

One video made headlines more than most. It was the CCTV footage that showed a car that hit two motorcycles head-on along a highway in San Esteban, Ilocos Sur. Now, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has taken action regarding the incident.

The LTO has issued a 90-day suspension on the license of the driver of the car. The LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) also said that the vehicle involved has also been put on alarm.

Investigations will continue, but the driver of the four-wheeler will be given a chance to show up in the next hearing to defend himself. As for the BOSS Ironman organizers, they have now been given five days to come up with a position paper and explain why it should not be pressed with administrative charges.

You can check out the LTO’s official statement here. What do you think of the LTO’s decision? Doest this sound fair enough to you?

