This is what the newly renovated Jenny’s Overpass in Pasig City looks like

We understand that there’s still a long way to go before we can call Metro Manila a walkable and bikeable city. But at the very least, we’ve seen various cities and districts in the capital take steps to improve the quality of life for pedestrians and cyclists in their respective locales.

Pasig City is one such example. After reopening a whole intersection and introducing the concept of bike boxes to road users, the local government unit has now unveiled yet another pedestrian-friendly project: the newly renovated Jenny’s Overpass.

PHOTO BY Google Maps

If you pass through Ortigas Avenue Extension often, then you’re probably familiar with the dilapidated overpass that’s located near Rosario Bridge. For your viewing purposes, we’ve put an old image of it above. It’s a bit of an eyesore, and while it does serve its purpose, it’s not exactly comfortable for pedestrians to cross.

After its renovation, Jenny’s Overpass now boasts a fully functional roof. Would you look at that? You can also see in the photos that there’s proper lighting along the walkway, too, which will greatly improve safety for pedestrians at night. And as an added touch, the entire structure has been painted with a clean white and blue finish that’s accentuated with nothing but the Pasig City logo. You can check out more photos of it below:

Anybody here who frequently uses this overpass? Care to share your thoughts about this project through the comments?

