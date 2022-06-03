LTO extends validity of driver’s licenses, student permits expiring in June

The registration validity of select motor vehicles aren’t the only things the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is extending this month.

The agency has announced—yet again for another month—that the validity of all driver’s licenses, student permits, conductor’s licenses, and even medical certificates expiring in June 2022 has been extended to August 31, 2022. That’s at least two full months, so hopefully, that’s more than enough time for you guys to sort out your renewals. Look:

LTO driver’s license extension:

OTHER THINGS LICENSE HOLDERS SHOULD KNOW:

If you’ll be renewing your driver’s license soon, you can expect to get the new ID design already—read more on that here. Now, if you still need to acquaint yourself with the LTO’s new online portal, you can read our full guide by clicking these blue words. You can also check out the review materials for the license-renewal exam here.

