Validity of driver’s licenses, student permits expiring in July extended for two months

As expected, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) isn’t just extending the validity of vehicle registrations expiring this month—the agency is doing the same for licenses and permits as well.

The LTO has announced that the validity of driver’s licenses, student permits, conductor’s licenses, and medical certificates set to expire in July has now been extended for two months. That means you have until September 30 to renew your IDs.

Take note, too, that if your licenses and permits were set to expire in May and June, the validity of those documents have been extended to July 31 and August 31, respectively.

Now, if you do end up renewing your licenses or permits, don’t be surprised if you get a black-and-white ‘official receipt.’ That’s the actual OR that the LTO now issues, similar to what newly registered vehicles get.

And before we forget, here’s an important reminder: If you have any pending transactions with the LTO, please carry them out the right way. Don’t avail fixer services, lest you end up liable for criminal charges yourself. Instead, use the LTO’s online portal prior to going to an LTO office.

Validity extension for driver’s licenses, student permits, conductor’s licenses for July 2022:

