LTO to roll out online issuance of student permits ‘very soon’

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to digitize student permit application and issuance “very soon,” said agency chief Vigor Mendoza II.

The move is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to “digitize our frontline services,” added Mendoza, with student permit applications and eventually driver’s license renewals set to go fully online. This will likely be via the Land Transportation Management System or LTMS Portal, which is already part of the current driver’s license renewal process, and where electronic driver’s licenses may already be accessed.

PHOTO BY Land Transportation Office

“We’re moving online with this... Since that’s the instruction moving forward, yun ang gagawin natin,” Bautista said.

“Very soon, even the acquisition of student driver’s license will use online platforms para maging mas convenient sa mga gustong kumuha ng lisensya, to make it easier for them. Very soon yan.”

Student permit applicants must be at least 16 years old, although those below 18 will require a duly notarized authorization letter from a parent or a guardian. Prior to applying for a student permit, applicants must first complete a 15-hour theoretical driving course from an LTO Driver’s Education Center or an LTO-accredited driving school.

