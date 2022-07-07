LTO: SUV driver from viral video can still register new cars

He can’t drive, but he can still buy and register cars with the Land Transportation Office (LTO). This is the message newly instated LTO officer-in-charge Romeo Vera Cruz gave when asked for an update regarding the SUV driver from the viral video that surfaced last month.

During a recent interview with Teleradyo, Cruz was asked by one of the show’s hosts regarding the status of the driver. The official responded that his license has since been revoked, and he is now perpetually barred from ever holding one again.

In a follow-up question, Cruz was asked if the driver will still be able to purchase brand-new cars and have them registered. The official replied that yes, the driver can still buy cars, but will not be permitted to drive them.

“Hindi po. Wala po tayong authority to do that,” Cruz said regarding the idea that he may be banned from registering his vehicles.

“Kasi it is his right to buy yung mga motor vehicle. Iba lang ang mag-drive. Wag lang siya, kasi wala siyang license.”

Are you down with the LTO’s explanation for this? Or do you think the agency should restrict the driver from registering new vehicles as well? Let us know in the comments.

