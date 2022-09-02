LTO apologizes following system glitches at several branches

Did anyone here visit the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to sort out their driver’s license or car registration recently? If you were stuck at one of its branches for an extended period of time, the agency wants you to know it’s sorry for the inconvenience.

In a statement released yesterday, the LTO apologized to the public after a still undetermined issue caused its system to slow down, affecting numerous transactions. The agency says its experts are now busy trying to determine what happened and is working on a fix to bring its system back up to speed.

“Humihingi po ng pang-unawa at paumanhin ang inyong LTO sa nararanasan ngayong pagbabagal sa sistema at mga transaksyon sa ilan sa mga tanggapan ng ahensya,” the agency’s apology reads.

“Kasalukuyan na ring inaalam ng aming mga eksperto sa teknolohiya ang pinagmulan ng problemang teknikal at matitiyak ang publiko na ginagawan na ito ng solusyon upang sa kalong madaling panahon ay maibalik ang normal na operasyon.”

Well, this isn’t a very good look. And to think the LTO’s latest technical issues come just weeks after the agency’s new head threatened to dump its IT provider due to slow registration times. Think the LTO will be able to solve this issue sooner rather than later?

LTO apologizes for system issues

