Driver’s licenses of cop, alleged AFP personnel in Makati road rage video suspended

Two motorists in yet another viral road rage video have been issued a 90-day temporary preventive suspension on their driver’s licenses by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The incident, which happened along Osmeña Highway in Makati City around 7:20am on August 25, involved a policeman and a man claiming to be a member of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP). Both have also been issued show cause orders by the LTO.

ALSO READ:

License of ex-cop in road rage incident in QC suspended; could be permanently revoked

CCTV footage of viral road rage video gives cyclist’s account, more details of incident

According to the statement of the Southern Police District, the vehicle of Police Staff Sgt. Marsan Dolipas was sideswiped by the motorcycle of Angelito Rencio. During the heated exchange that followed, Dolipas saw a gun tucked on Rencio’s waist, so he identified himself as a police officer then “took the gun and subdued Rencio as a precautionary measure.” The viral 16-second video clip posted by Joon Olavare on Facebook showed Dolipas holding a gun in his right hand while attempting to keep Rencio pinned to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Joon Olavare on Facebook (screenshot)

It was at Makati City Police Substation 3 that Rencio claimed to be an ISAFP member, then requested—and was allowed—to leave the station and retrieve his firearm documents at home. A manhunt for Rencio is now ongoing, and the substation commander and desk officer have been relieved of their posts.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

ALSO READ:

QCPD chief resigns for holding press conference with gun-toting ex-cop in road rage video

Quezon City government promises protection to cyclist in road rage incident

LTO records showed that Rencio is not the registered owner of the motorcycle, which is also currently unregistered. Attempts to register it will be blocked during the course of the investigation. Dolipas and Rencio are likewise ordered to explain in a notarized affidavit why they should not be held liable for reckless driving, obstruction of traffic, and improper person to use a motorized vehicle under Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

LTO suspends driver’s licenses of motorists in Makati City road rage incident

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓