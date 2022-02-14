We hope Manila City’s Quezon Bridge stays this bright for good

Proper lighting in public spaces and along thoroughfares is a big factor to consider when you’re talking about safety. Visibility is incredibly important, especially in a country like ours where reliable pedestrian infrastructure isn’t so common.

That said, we’re glad to see that a few local governments have made it a point to improve the lighting situation for their constituents. Manila City is one example. The city’s LGU lit up the length of España Boulevard a few years ago and, more recently, the area around the LRT-1’s Bluementritt Station.

Now, add the Quezon Bridge to that list. A lighting ceremony to show off the structure’s new LED lights was held over the weekend, and we certainly hope the bridge stays this bright for good:

Quezon Bridge

The ceremony was led by Manila City mayor Isko Moreno and vice mayor Honey Lacuna, who proceeded to wave traffic through the structure as soon as the lights went on.

This is nice, but the new lights also serve to highlight how poorly-lit the areas surrounding Quezon Bridge are. Let’s hope the Manila City government can do something about the nearby streets and neighborhoods as well.

