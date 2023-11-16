MMDA: ‘Clearly marked government vehicles’ not allowed to use EDSA Busway anymore

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has now released a revised list of vehicles that are authorized to use the EDSA Busway.

Originally, the list included marked government vehicles responding to emergencies. But during a press conference on November 16, MMDA acting chairman Atty. Romando Artes said that clearly marked government vehicles will not be allowed to use the bus lane anymore. Additionally, convoys of top government officials are now permitted in the bus lane.

“Hindi na po pwede ang clearly marked government vehicles sa [EDSA] Bus Carousel,” stressed Artes, adding that the information will be disseminated this week and implementation will begin on Monday, November 20.

“Exempted [from EDSA Busway violation] ang convoys ng Presidente, Bise Presidente, Speaker of the House, Senate President, at Chief Justice ng Korte Suprema,” Artes continued.

Vehicles authorized to use the EDSA Busway

Buses plying the EDSA Bus Carousel route Emergency vehicles like ambulances Convoy of the President Convoy of the Vice President Convoy of the Senate President Convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Convoy of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

The EDSA Busway became a prominent topic this week following the implementation of higher fines—now starting at P5,000 for the first offense—for motorists illegally using the bus lane, as well as an issue involving MMDA new task force operations head Bong Nebrija and Senator Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla on November 15.

Responding to radio call from traffic enforcers patroling the EDSA Busway, Nebrija made the call to give a free pass to an apprehended convoy reportedly belonging to Revilla without a violation. The information was made public later in the day, prompting a firm denial from Revilla and a public apology from Nebrija and the MMDA. Nebrija is currently on preventive suspension while the case is being investigated.

House secretary general Reginald Velasco has also announced that there are currently no special ‘8’ plates released and authorized for the use of House members, and that their use is suspended. He has called upon the MMDA and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to assist in apprehending motorists using expired and counterfeit 8 plates.

On the first day of implementation of the higher fines for EDSA Busway violators, more than 500 motorists were apprehended, including three that tried to run from traffic enforcers. An automatic third offense is meted out to motorists who attempt to escape apprehension.

EDSA Busway higher fines effective November 13

First offense – P5,000 Second offense – P10,000, plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar Third offense – P20,000, plus one-year suspension of driver’s license (also given to violators who try to escape apprehension) Fourth offense – P30,000, plus possible revocation of driver’s license