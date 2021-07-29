MMDA: Illegal bicycle lane users are using the rain to avoid apprehension

Nobody who has to be out and about on a daily basis digs this kind of weather. Sure, it’s cool, but traffic moves at a snail’s pace, it’s inconvenient, and sometimes dangerous, too. Some motorists, however, see these conditions as the perfect opportunity to get away with disobeying traffic laws.

Earlier today, a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcement team trying to keep EDSA’s bike lanes clear of motorcycle riders shared its frustration over how these motorists were using the rain to their advantage.

According to the agency’s traffic chief, illegal bicycle lane users ride away from apprehending enforcers in the rain to avoid being caught. Watch:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Tinatakbuhan kami ng mga naka motor na ‘to, alam kasi nila na maulan no? Hindi namin sila haharangin. Katulad niyan, ha. Tignan niyo po yung naka kulay blue na ‘yan, ah” the official said, as he successfully apprehendsed one of the fleeing riders he’s referring to.

“Nakikita niyo po kung ano yung nararanasan namin dito,” he added, right before he apprehended another bicycle lane violator.

According to him, this had been the situation all morning. He noted his team even had to ask permission from a car dealership along EDSA if they can conduct their operations from nearby to avoid being drenched.

“Nakiusap na lang kami sa CATS Motors kung pwede gamitin to, kasi ang hirap po talaga manghuli eh. Umuulan, naiintindihan namin, pero grabe po yung pambabastos. Wala na po sumusunod, kawatan na po talaga.”

“Yung karamihan dito, pag nakita mo, pupunta doon, magpapahabol pa which is very dangerous sa mga enforcers natin. Pero hindi naman po natin pwede pabayaan ‘yan,” he said, adding that he has no idea why these riders insist on using the bicycle lane when the rest of the thoroughfare is moving anyway.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nagtataka ako kung bakit gustong gusto nila gamitin itong bike lane. Umaandar naman. Umaandar din naman yung mga sasakyan. Bakit kailangan mo gamitin ang bike lane?”

Word of advice for reckless motorcycle riders? If you’re caught, just pull over and accept the consequences. You don’t want to cause an accident trying to get away from enforcers in these conditions.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.