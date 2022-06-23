Not even washing machines or basketball hoops are safe from the MMDA’s clearing operations

Illegally parked cars? Okay, we can see why someone would think to leave their ride where they aren’t supposed to. Vulcanizing equipment? If your main source of income is by the side of the road, it makes sense.

But washing machines?

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija recently shared footage from his unit’s latest round of road clearing operations, and not even bulky household appliances were spared. Thankfully, it appears the washing machine was simply moved and not confiscated.

Nebrija’s clip also showed a wooden basketball hoop—a common sight along side streets here in Metro Manila—being taken down. We reckon some neighborhood ballers aren’t going to be too happy seeing this.

Of course, you have the usual culprits as well—illegally parked trucks and tricycles, roadside tents, and the like.

“Nung nag-operate kami sa R10, ang daming nag-comment: ‘Paano yung vulcanizing shop?’ ‘Eh yung mga trucks?’ ‘Naku, yung tent at e-trike ng barangay.’ ‘Naku, Sir Bong, may basketball court pa diyan.’ ‘Naka-double park pa mga taxi diyan.’ ‘Hay naku, ginawa nang garahe ng mga motor at tricycle.’”

And in other news, Nebrija also shared that the MMDA will be diverting its clearing operations to Mabuhay Lanes impacted by the recent closure of the Kamuning Flyover. You’ve been warned.

Tell us, what’s the most unusual obstacle you’ve seen parked or left behind on the side of a road?

MMDA road clearing operations:

