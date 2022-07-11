PNP-HPG: Not even the LTO or the MMDA can use wang-wang

Last week, Philippine senator JV Ejercito’s petition to end wang-wang went viral after he called on the new administration to address the issue.

“As far as I know, only the President, VP, Senate President, Speaker, and SC Justice [are] entitled to motorcycle escort convoy,” he tweeted. Yeah, that’s a short list—and one that doesn’t include any transport-agency-related personnel, either.

In an interview with One News last Friday, Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) director brigadier general Rommel Marbil drove the point home further. The official stressed that only authorized emergency vehicles and marked police cars can use blinkers and sirens.

“Ito, specific na po. Authorized. Authorized lang po na ambulances, fire trucks, and police-marked vehicles ang pwede gumamit ng blinkers and sirens. Wala na po exemption diyan,” he said.

Asked if Land Transportation Office (LTO) or Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel are permitted to use wang-wang devices, Marbil replied in the negative.

“Sir, they are not authorized to put sirens and [blinkers]. You have to educate them po. Kahapon nag may nahuli po kaming MMDA. You have to remove your blinkers,” he added.

For its part, the MMDA appears to have been quick to act on Marbil’s comments. Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija shared images earlier today showing agency personnel covering the blinkers of an MMDA pickup with a large piece of plastic.

“Complied. Now we can operate,” Nebrija said in his Facebook post.

“Kami pa kasi pinag-iinitan sa mga usapin na ito alam naman nila sinong mga umaabuso. Sabi ko sa mga bata ko tanggalin nyo na yan baka front page pa kayo sa balita bukas,” he added.

Do you think this is the right move? MMDA personnel have, after all, escorted emergency vehicles through traffic using blinkers and sirens as well. Should the PNP-HPG reconsider?

MMDA complies with calls to end wang-wang:

