Move It to bring in 6,000 more riders over the next three months

Worried about what the transport situation this Christmas season is going to be like? Frankly, who isn’t? If you plan on relying on ride-hailing to get around in December, though, you’ll be glad to know there’s another option available outside of usual suspects like Grab and Angkas.

Move It, another local ride-hailing service, has announced that it is moving to bring in an additional 6,000 riders to its platform over the next three months. To sweeten the deal further for incoming riders, the company will only collect 15% of their fare. Move It says that most other operators take 20%.

In a statement, Move It chairman Francis Juan said the platform’s growth means good things for both Filipino commuters and those looking for employment.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Supreme Court: MMDA covered by TRO against no-contact apprehension

Confirmed: Nissan is launching the Livina in PH on September 6

Continue reading below ↓

“The public need is there and growing. Besides, this MC taxi business will generate thousands of jobs and add an additional component to the public transport system by providing first-mile and last-mile rides such as when you are taking the bus from the North or South of Metro Manila or, before or after you take MRT and LRT,” the executive said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We want our drivers to earn more especially in these challenging times of high fuel prices and inflation. 20% commission is the usual platform service fee, but we want to keep our commissions lower to increase the take-home pay of our drivers,” he added.

Do you use the Move It app to book rides? We’d love to hear what your experience with the service has been like so far in the comments section.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.