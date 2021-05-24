MMDA assists parents rushing child to hospital during recent habal-habal operations

Just another day in the office for Col. Edison ‘Bong’ Nebrija.

In a Facebook post, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic chief shared photos of a recent habal-habal operation.

“It’s my ‘Spare the Air Day’ today and ditched the pickup (for) my scooter. Sarap gamitin yung Vespa na panghabol. Okay na sana kaso yung hinahabol nag-ilalim, ako nag-ibabaw. Wow mali talaga!”

His fellow MMDA officers were able to apprehend the violators, but let them off without a ticket after learning that they were rushing their child to the hospital. “Desperate for transportation,” according to Nebrija, the parents stuck the kid in between them and rode a scooter to Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

“Inalalayan na lang namin,” he added.

A week ago, Nebrija went into detail on one of the risks of booking habal-habal services: “To those who are patronizing habal-habal on EDSA, you do not have any contract with the rider to agree to whatever he says about how you are related, especially if he starts claiming you’re his wife, girlfriend, or even close relative. We document our operations and (most of the time it gets uploaded on Facebook or YouTube).”

The MMDA traffic chief is sparing no one. Recently, he lectured a rider who was caught with a fake LTO driver’s license.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

