NLEX update: Alternate route and flood levels as of August 5

Current flood levels on the North Luzon Expressway are higher today compared with last night, so if you have to be on the road, take note of the following updates.

As of the latest advisory today, August 5, at 2pm, running speeds average at 5-10kph in both directions in the San Simon stretch of NLEX. From Petron Plaridel to Tulaoc Bridge on the northbound side, the flood level is 30cm deep in the rightmost lane. On the southbound side, the rightmost lane from Mega Caltex (San Fernando) to Tulaoc Bridge is submerged in 40-45cm deep floodwater.

NLEX flood safety advisory and alternate route

Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles heading north may exit at Pulilan, proceed along MacArthur Highway, and re-enter NLEX at San Fernando. Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles heading south may take the San Fernando exit, proceed along MacArthur Highway, and re-enter at San Fernando.

The above-mentioned alternate routes are currently inaccessible to Class 1 vehicles because of flooding on local roads.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On NLEX, be mindful of the lane assignments:

Class 1 and Class 2 vehicles: Take the leftmost and middle lanes (lanes 1 and 2)

Take the leftmost and middle lanes (lanes 1 and 2) Class 3 vehicles: Take the middle and rightmost lanes (lanes 2 and 3)

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

If you’ve had to brave the bad weather and the swampy road conditions, here are five things to check in your vehicle after driving through a flood (full Tip Sheet here):

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Check your brakes. Observe your engine’s behavior. Check your vital electrical and electronic parts. Physically inspect your carpeting. Don’t forget to check your spare tire area.

Also, in case your travels are taking you to Metro Manila, remember that emergency repair work is ongoing on the EDSA Busway until August 9, disrupting traffic along the thoroughfare. A stop-and-go scheme is currently being implemented at 15 areas, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes. Check out our full guide to that here.

UPDATE: This story was updated on August 5 at 2:45pm to include the latest flood levels as of the latest report from the NLEX Corporation