PNP-HPG reminds motorists that stunt riding on public roads is illegal

Guys, riding around on public roads in the Philippines is dangerous enough already. Why add to that risk by pretending to be Evel Knievel?

Okay, we get it—the added risk is exactly why some wannabe daredevils do what they do. The problem is they’re putting not just themselves in danger, but their fellow motorists and riders as well.

The Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) recently took to social media to remind motorists that stunt riding on public roads is illegal. If you want to be specific, it’s against Republic Act No. 4163, better known as the country’s Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The PNP-HPG also attached a pair of images to its warning. The photos show a rider planking (remember when this was still a thing?) on an underbone motorcycle at speed. On the glass-half-full side of things, at least he’s wearing a helmet and proper footwear?

But seriously, don’t follow this rider’s example. The PNP-HPG shouldn’t even have to release a reminder. Ride safe out there, guys.

