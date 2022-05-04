LTO extends validity of driver’s licenses and student permits expiring in May 2022

Another month, another set of Land Transportation Office (LTO) requirement extensions.

The agency has announced that student permits, driver’s licenses, medical certificates, and conductors licenses that expired in April or are set to expire this May have had their validity extended.

Motorists with licenses or permits that expired last month now have until June 30 to have them renewed. If your LTO driver’s license or permit is expiring this month, meanwhile, you now have until July 31 to fulfill your requirements. Look:

LTO driver’s license, student permit validity extended

The LTO says that this new set of extensions is still due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Oh, and in case you aren’t aware, the LTO registration validity for cars with license plates ending in ‘4’ has been extended until May 31 as well.

Frankly, two extra months to deal with your LTO requirements should be enough, right? Then again, who knows how the health situation will pan out. For all we know, another extension may be right around the corner. What do you think?

