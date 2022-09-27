Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act one step closer to becoming law

Remember the Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act? Also known as Senate Bill no. 1290, the new piece of legislation is meant to make the local setting safer for pedestrians and individuals who turn to alternative mobility for transport. Well, it’s now one step closer to becoming law.

The Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act has passed the Philippine Senate in its third and final reading with 21 affirmative votes. Once passed into law, the government will create a “Safe Pathways Network” consisting of bicycle lanes, walkways, and slow streets for pedestrians and alternative forms of mobility to use.

Bike lanes and pedestrian walkways are pretty self-explanatory. Slow streets, though, might not be familiar to some motorists.

Under the bill, slow streets are thoroughfares that will restrict motor vehicle access or set certain speed limits during different times of the day. The specifics of this measure will be determined by local government units (LGU).

Another positive to note is the creation of infrastructure aimed at promoting the Safe Pathways Network. These include bicycle racks and other similar setups, as well as end-of-trip facilities like showers.

If you’ll recall, a recent Philippine Social Weather Station (SWS) found that local bicycle owners now outnumber car owners four to one. Could this be the game-changer alternative mobility advocates around here have been waiting for?

