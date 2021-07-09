The 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup kicks off tomorrow, July 10

Racing fans, take note: The Vios Cup is officially back. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is kicking off the brand-new season tomorrow, July 10, 2021.

This year, the Vios Cup is headlined by Toyota’s global motorsports brand, Gazoo Racing. But due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no spectators at the Clark International Speedway for the 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup.

The festivities, however, will be streamed online via the official Facebook pages of TMP and Toyota Gazoo Racing PH. And in addition to the full race coverage, there will be games and other activities that will be made available to the public via the online platform. If you want to watch the first leg tomorrow, you can head on over to those pages.

For this year’s Vios Cup, there will be two racing events: the Circuit Championship and the Autocross Challenge. The former features the classic format wherein drivers go head-to-head in their respective classes. Headlining the three Circuit Championship classes is the Super Sporting Class which is also making its comeback this year. This means veteran racing stars will be back to compete this season.

The other two are the Sporting Class and Promotional Class, wherein a total of 24 circuit racers will be participating in the first leg. Vios Cup veterans and celebrity racers like Daniel Matsunaga, Troy Montero, and Fabio Ide will be joining the action for 2021.

The Autocross Challenge, meanwhile, will feature a time attack format wherein racers compete for the fastest lap on the track. There will also be 24 participants for this one—12 from the media and 12 various personalities.

Now, to see the full schedule for tomorrow, you can check out the post below. Excited for this year’s Vios Cup, folks?

