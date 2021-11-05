Toyota PH is wrapping up the 2021 Vios Cup this weekend

This is it, racing fans: The final leg of the 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup is happening this weekend. If you’ve kept track of all the previous races so far this season, then you better not miss out on this one.

The final round will once again feature celebrity racers competing in the Promotional Class and the Autocross Challenge. Various TV and social-media personalities will also be present to race under Team Toyota Gazoo Racing PH.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

If you want in on all the action, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will be streaming the event live via Facebook. You can check out the official event page here and respond to get notified once the races start. If you want to check on the current standings, you can look at the season leaderboards here.

Remember that after this one, we might have to wait a while before we see any Vios Cup action again, so free up your schedules for the finale.

