Toyota PH concludes first leg of the 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup

It was an action-packed weekend for racing fans as Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) premier motorsports program, the Toyota Vios Cup, officially made its return.
Now dubbed as the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup, the kickoff of this year’s racing season was streamed live via TMP’s social media platforms due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first leg played host to 24 autocross and 24 circuit racers competing across three different race classes.
As a bonus, the soon-to-be-launched Toyota GR Yaris also made a surprise appearance at the Clark International Speedway during the race weekend, driven by TMP president himself, Atsuhiro Okamoto.
Headlining the list of winners for the Promotional Class were Maila Alivia and Jiro Garbes, while Troy Montero and Fabio Ide also earned podium finishes. In the Sporting Class, meanwhile, Iñigo Anton and Julian Tang were the consistent top-three placers. As for the Super Sporting Class, Gerard Loy consistently finished at the podium.
In the Autocross Challenge, Alex Diaz, John Manalo, and Jules Aquino finished in first, second, and third, respectively, in the Celebrities/Influencers Class. In the Media Class, Autoindustriya’s Jose Altoveros finished in first, while Top Gear Philippines’ very own Ian Magbanua came in at second. Manila Bulletin’s Iñigo Roces was at third.
To see the full list of winners, you can read on below. You can also head on over to the TMP and Toyota Gazoo Racing PH Facebook pages to see the replays of the first leg. For more racing action, you can keep an eye out for the next legs of the race which will be happening on September 11 and November 6.
Circuit Championship Race 1
|Promotional Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Maila Alivia
|JBT Racing / Toyota Isabela
|2
|Jiro Garbes
|JBT Racing / Toyota San Fernando
|3
|Julia Delos Angeles
|TSJ - Obengers Racing Team
|Sporting Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Iñigo Anton
|Toyota North EDSA - Obengers Racing Team
|2
|Julian Tang
|Toyota Marilao - Obengers Racing Team
|3
|Joaquin Garrido
|Toyota Otis - Obengers Racing Team
|Super Sporting Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Estefano Rivera
|Toyota Balintawak - Obengers Racing Team
|2
|Gerard Loy
|R Racing / Toyota Dagupan
|3
|Red Diwa
|JBT Racing / Toyota Isabela
Circuit Championship Race 2
|Promotional Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Troy Montero
|Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing PH
|2
|Maila Alivia
|JBT Racing / Toyota Isabela
|3
|Jason Lao
|OTR Racing Team
|Sporting Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Julian Tang
|Toyota Marilao - Obengers Racing Team
|2
|Joaquin Garrido
|Toyota Otis - Obengers Racing Team
|3
|Iñigo Anton
|Toyota North EDSA - Obengers Racing Team
|Super Sporting Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Gerard Loy
|R Racing / Toyota Dagupan
|2
|Red Diwa
|JBT Racing / Toyota Isabela
|3
|Estefano Rivera
|Toyota Balintawak - Obengers Racing Team
Circuit Championship Race 3
|Promotional Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jiro Garbes
|JBT Racing / Toyota San Fernando
|2
|Fabio Ide
|Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing PH
|3
|Royce Sarmiento
|RMS Cars Racing Team
|Sporting Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Iñigo Anton
|Toyota North EDSA - Obengers Racing Team
|2
|Jacob Ang
|Eagle Cement Racing Team
|3
|Julian Tang
|Toyota Marilao - Obengers Racing Team
|Super Sporting Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Gerard Loy
|R Racing / Toyota Dagupan
|2
|Bryan Co
|FILA Make A Wish Obengers Racing Team
|3
|Marc Soong
|R Racing / Toyota Dagupan
Autocross Challenge
|Media Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jose Altoveros
|Autoindustriya.com
|2
|Ian Magbanua
|Top Gear Philippines
|3
|Iñigo Roces
|Manila Bulletin
|Celebrity/Influencers Class
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Alex Diaz
|Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing PH
|2
|John Manalo
|Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing PH
|3
|Jules Aquino
|Team TOYOTA GAZOO Racing PH
