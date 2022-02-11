This is the car Aston Martin will be racing in the 2022 F1 season

There was much chat about British Racing Green last year as the once-pink Racing Point team was rebranded as Aston Martin. We loved it here at TG, but a few of Aston’s sponsors weren’t so keen as, apparently, it didn’t show up as well on screen.

The AMR22 rectifies that by being an ever-so-slightly lighter shade of BRG. Perfect. The pink accents are replaced with AMR’s familiar fluro yellow, and new partner company Aramco gets lots of real estate for ads. Oh, and the team name is now nice and succinct—from now on it’ll be known as the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team. Rolls off the tongue.

“The return of Aston Martin to Formula 1 has been a monumental moment for the brand, with transformative impact for our performance credentials and global awareness,” said Aston Martin Lagonda executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. “Through the race team and our status as the Official Safety & Medical Car of Formula 1, we have been able to showcase our product and test new technologies on the world’s greatest circuits.

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

“Our involvement in Formula 1 has already had an uplifting impact on all our employees and customers, helping us bring an agile Formula 1 performance mindset to the whole Aston Martin business and reinjecting our racing DNA into our next generation of products,” added Aston Martin Lagonda chief executive officer Tobias Moers. “Seeing the AMR22 on the assembly line at Gaydon today—alongside our flagship new models like Valhalla, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, and DBX707—is a great example of how we are creating a culture of engineering excellence at Aston Martin, establishing a dynamic and exciting innovation lab to drive forward future Aston Martin road car technologies and performance.”

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

PHOTO BY Aston Martin

