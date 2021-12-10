Alfa Romeo knew what it was doing when it came up with Kimi’s farewell livery

There’s a grand prix this weekend. You might have heard. We believe there are a few things to look out for—and drivers to keep an eye on—come Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi. But make sure to swerve your eye back from the battle at the front of the grid toward the flanks of the Alfa Romeo C41s.

In a classy move, Alfa Romeo has typed up some messages to wave goodbye to its departing drivers, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.

One is played with a fairly straight bat—“Grazie di tutto, Antonio,” which means “thanks for everything,” while the other is at once tongue in cheek and pure class. “Dear Kimi, we will leave you alone now” is the kind of reference we can’t help but love.

PHOTO BY Alfa Romeo Racing on Twitter

Raikkonen leaves not only Alfa Romeo’s team, but F1 as a whole, retiring at the age of 42 with a world title, 21 race wins, and 103 podiums to his name. Not to mention a host of wonderfully snarling catchphrases.

Filling their seats next year are Valtteri Bottas and F1’s first Chinese driver, Guanyu Zhou. Exciting times for Alfa Romeo, but it’s with moist eyes that we’ll say goodbye to Kimi. Keep your eyes on these pages for a fitting farewell.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

