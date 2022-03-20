Audi eyeing Formula 1 entry in 2026

Audi has responded to the rumors that it’s looking to join Formula 1 in 2026, and the noises from its boss of technical development Oliver Hoffmann sound rather promising indeed.

“Motorsports is part of the DNA of Audi,” he said. “Of course, we look at different series to see what ties in with our Vorsprung 2030 strategy.

“Formula 1 has taken some good decisions when it comes to the regulations, especially with regards to sustainability with the new 2026 approach. There is no time pressure for us.”

Reports have suggested that both Audi and Porsche were included in the discussions surrounding the 2026 F1 power units. The changes are likely to see the hybrid powertrains deploying much more electrical assistance, with the V6 engines running on a sustainable fuel made from bio waste.

“They are in line with our strategy,” said Hoffmann after Audi’s annual media conference. “In general, they made huge steps in terms of sustainable motorsport, which is very important for me personally as a fan of Formula 1.

“We will see what happens in the future in terms of motorsports at Audi.”

The FIA has also committed to F1 becoming carbon-neutral as a sport by 2030. Will it be enough for Audi to want to join the party? And would that be as a full factory team, or just an engine supplier? So many questions…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

