Here’s the prototype racer with which Cadillac will make its Le Mans comeback

Teaser images of new cars are often a little bit infuriating, aren’t they? We’re okay with this one though, not least because the Cadillac V-Series prototype that it previews looks particularly striking.

We already knew that Cadillac Racing was preparing an entry for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but now it has fully confirmed that a return to Le Mans is on the cards, too. Result. That’ll be Cadillac’s first appearance at Le Mans in 21 years.

The V-Series prototype will comply with the Grand Touring Prototype regulations and will use a Cadillac engine, the common hybrid system, and a Dallara chassis. On the basis of these images, it might actually look a little like some road-going Cadillacs as well.

“While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognisable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today,” said Chris Mikalauskas, the brand’s lead exterior creative designer.

“It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

Arty chat that may be, but we’re looking forward to seeing the end result. Cadillac says a full reveal is planned for this summer, with the car making its debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona next January. Endurace racing is about to get very exciting indeed.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

