Floyd Mayweather Jr. is getting into NASCAR with ‘TMT Racing’

What does a retired boxer with a boatload of money and spare time do after hanging up his gloves? The answer is, “pretty much anything he wants to.”

Blow a couple of million on supercars? Sure, why not? Start a fashion brand? Go right on ahead. Run for president? Probably not the brightest idea, but…yeah, we should probably just move on.

Anyway, we reckon Floyd Mayweather Jr. has probably done everything under the sun since he made the decision to finally step away from the professional ranks a few years ago. And now, ‘Money’ has bared his latest post-retirement venture: motorsports.

Mayweather has officially announced that his team, The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing), is entering NASCAR and will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 later this month. TMT Racing co-owner William Auchmoody will serve as the team’s general manager.

TMT Racing will be fielding the No. 50 Chevrolet driven by Kaz Grala, and is sponsored by sunglasses manufacturer Pit Viper. In a statement, Mayweather acknowledged that the move to enter motorsport won’t be easy, but is a great opportunity for his brand.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” Mayweather said. “With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

Think Mayweather will be able to replicate his success in the ring on a NASCAR track? Let us know in the comments.

