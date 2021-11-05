You’re looking at the first-ever timed drag race between two electric flying cars...

Ever seen a pair of electric flying cars in a quarter-mile drag race? Nope, didn’t think so. This is the first one ever, so take a minute of your day (yep, literally just a minute) to watch this very cool piece of history being created. You’re welcome.

We’ve been following the Airspeeder series for a while now, and the company behind it—Alauda Aeronautics—is now saying that this drag race was preseason testing ahead of a remotely piloted Grand Prix season starting in 2022. That’ll then act as a feeder and development series for the crewed Airspeeder Racing setup starting at some point in the future.

PHOTO BY Airspeeder on YouTube

PHOTO BY Airspeeder on YouTube

This drag race was an in-house effort with Alauda splitting itself into two teams to take on each other. Spoiler alert: The red liveried team somehow crossed the line 3.2sec ahead of those in black. Both were Mk3 Speeders that flew 10 meters above the ground at over 60mph (97kph).

Airspeeder described the quarter-mile drag race as a “landmark moment in the future of motorsport.” You can be the judge of that by watching the video below. Thoughts?

PHOTO BY Airspeeder on YouTube

PHOTO BY Airspeeder on YouTube

PHOTO BY Airspeeder on YouTube

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

