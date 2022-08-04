Honda will continue to support Red Bull’s Formula 1 powertrains until the end of 2025

Are you happy with how Red Bull’s been doing in Formula 1 lately? If the answer is yes, then you’ll be happy to know that Honda will continue backing up the team’s cars through the year 2025.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it has come to an agreement with Red Bull Racing to continue its Formula 1 powertrain support until the end of 2025. This is an extension of the deal currently in place between the two organizations.

“We thank Honda for their positive response to working together. We are excited to continue our partnership in F1 until the end of 2025 with the PU [power unit] supplied by Honda,” Oracle Red Bull Racing motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko said in a statement.

“We have had a successful relationship so far, winning the Drivers’ championship in 2021 and currently leading the Drivers’ and Teams’ classifications, with the aim of securing both 2022 titles,” the official added.

In 2021, Honda ended its involvement in Formula 1, opting instead to focus on the development of carbon-neutral technology. Note that this agreement is not for the development of power units.

Are any Red Bull supporters reading this? Tell us in the comments what you think of this development.

