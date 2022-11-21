The Mitsubishi Strada underwent 1,900km of endurance testing for AXCR 2022

Endurance racing is no joke. The slightest misstep can make or break a vehicle’s standing—and we’re not just talking about a driver’s performance behind the wheel, either.

How an endurance racer performs also depends largely on the building phase. Remember: These races aren’t just a test of speed and skill, but of a vehicle’s dependability as well.

To ensure the Strada—or Triton as it’s referred to in other markets—was prepared for the 2022 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), Mitsubishi put the pickup through 1,900km of endurance testing. This allowed Team Mitsubishi Ralliart’s engineers to ensure the reliability of the vehicles ahead of the event’s kickoff in Buriram, Thailand today.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

“The accomplished engineers of our development team, who had supported the team in winning numerous victories in the World Rally Championship and Dakar Rally, passed down the technology to our mid-career and younger generations and prepared the rally cars for the grueling AXCR,” Mitsubishi Motors executive vice president Hiroshi Nagaoka said in a statement.

“Under the leadership of team director Hiroshi Masuoka, who has won the Dakar Rally two times in a row, I am confident that the team will come together to deliver a strong performance with Mitsubishi Motors-ness. Please look forward to a great showing from Team Mitsubishi Ralliart.”

The AXCR 2022 rally proper begins tomorrow, November 22. Contestants will cross into Cambodia over the course of the event, which will finish on November 26th at Angkor Wat. Are you rooting for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart this year?

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio