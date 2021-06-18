The Nürburgring Nordschleife will have a corner called Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve

Officials at the Nürburgring have announced that a corner will be renamed in honor of Sabine Schmitz, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.

The first corner on the Nordschleife—a left-hander after turning off the Grand Prix circuit—will now be known as the Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve. The corner is on the outskirts of Nürburg, where the Queen of the Nürburgring and beloved member of the Top Gear family grew up.

An official inauguration will take place at the six-hour race of the Nürburgring Endurance Series on September 11. Sabine of course won the Nürburgring Endurance Series when it was known as VLN back in 1998, because of course she did.

Sabine clocked up over 33,000 laps of the Green Hell—including an infamously quick one in a Ford Transit and thousands more behind the wheel of an E60 BMW M5 ‘Ring Taxi’. She also became the first—and to date only—woman to win the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 1996, before following that up with a second victory just a year later.

She was synonymous with the Nürburgring and will remain that way forever.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

