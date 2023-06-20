Vettel will once again drive a Red Bull F1 car...on a full lap of the Nordschleife

Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of last season, but far from putting his feet up, the four-time champion has instead set his sights on the most fearsome racetrack on the planet—the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Yes!

He will be driving the Red Bull RB7 with which he won his second title in 2011, and his run will be powered by e-fuels, just as he intends to do with his Goodwood Festival of Speed appearance in Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14B next month.

Sebastian Vettel and the RB7 at the 2011 German Grand Prix:

The lap will form part of the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring festival on September 9th, which will be directly followed by the Nürburgring 12 Hours that same weekend.

And Seb won’t be alone, either: Sounds like Daniel Ricciardo will be taking a break from his F1 sabbatical to also do a lap in the RB8.

It’s the first time F1 machinery will have tackled the 20.8km Nordschleife since Michael Schumacher did a demo run in a Mercedes back in 2013. Sadly, it doesn’t sound like Vettel or Ricciardo will be taking aim at the Nürburgring lap record, so the wait goes on to see if an F1 car could challenge the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo’s five-year-old benchmark of 5min 19.546sec.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.