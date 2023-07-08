Williams F1 cars will wear this special Union Jack livery to celebrate its 800th race*

What is it they say about the best laid plans of mice and men? Yup, they go astray. And if all had gone to plan, Williams Racing would be going all-in on a homecoming celebration to mark its 800th Formula 1 race at the British GP this weekend.

Except...the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was canceled because of flooding in May, which means its actual 800th race is in a fortnight’s time in Hungary. Oh, dear.

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

No matter. The Williams F1 team—which, don’t forget, has amassed seven drivers’ and nine constructors’ titles since it was formed in 1977—has decided to spread the celebration over both weekends instead. And to kick things off, it has revealed this ‘one-off Silverstone design’ featuring a whopping great Union Jack on the engine cover.

Williams says the livery pays tribute to its British heritage and the late Sir Frank Williams, who founded the team in his name and who oversaw virtually all of its success before his death in 2021.

PHOTO BY Williams Racing

F1 seems to be going one-off-livery crazy at the minute: This season alone, we’ve seen the (very cool) McLaren Triple Crown paint job and the (rather disappointing) Red Bull Miami color scheme, and Williams’ effort above will line up alongside McLaren’s ode to chrome at Silverstone.

Oh, and Williams will be back with a fan-voted Gulf livery special at Singapore, Japan, and Qatar later this season. Keeps things interesting while one driver’s doing all of the winning...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.