Continental’s new tire concept is made from plastic bottles and dandelions

The auto industry’s current obsession with going green isn’t just limited to electric cars and hybrid powertrains. In case you weren’t aware, companies are turning their attention to reducing the environmental impact of other components, too.

Tires are one of them. In the case of Continental, the company has unveiled a new sustainable tire called the Conti GreenConcept.

So, what’s special about this rubber? Well, it reduces the environmental impact of motoring in two ways: The first is that over 50% of the tire is made up of sustainable and recyclable materials. Approximately 35% of the concept is made from organic materials like rubber from dandelions, silicate from rice husks. This, Continental says, significantly reduces dependency on crude oil-based material. Around 17%, meanwhile, is comprised of recycled PET bottles and other recycled materials.

The second? Continental claims that the build features reduced weight and rolling resistance—around 25% less than class A-rated tires in the European Union, the company claims. These two qualities can supposedly extend an electric car’s range by up to 6%.

“The cars of the future will still need tires, which we are making more and more sustainable, as our concept tire shows. The Conti GreenConcept demonstrates how Continental will completely convert its global tire production to the use of sustainable materials by 2050 at the latest,” Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer said in a statement.

“Step by step, our solutions and technologies are enhancing sustainability and climate protection on the road.”

Granted, this is still only a concept. Something like this has to make it into production before we can give a company real props. But hey, baby steps still count, right?

