Report: The iPhone 14’s crash detection feature is being triggered by rollercoaster rides

So, the iPhone 14 dropped last month. If you’re lucky enough to afford one (or have managed to find a taker for one of your kidneys), you might already have one tucked inside your pocket. Be sure, however, to leave it on the ground if you plan on enjoying yourself at an amusement park.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the device’s Crash Detection feature—which utilizes the smartphone’s accelerometer and gyroscope to determine if its owner has figured in a serious car accident and is in need of emergency assistance—is being triggered by rollercoaster rides.

Supposedly, emergency services near the King’s Island amusement park in Ohio have received at least six distress calls from iPhone 14s triggered by rides.

In one recording shared by the Wall Street Journal (which we’ve embedded below), you can hear the iPhone 14 making a 911 call while its owner is onboard a rollercoaster. You can even hear the sounds of the ride and its passengers if you listen closely.

The publication notes, however, that these instances do not appear to be widespread. In fact, there have already been cases where the feature has worked exactly as planned following a car crash.

An Apple spokesperson has told the Wall Street Journal that the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature will continue to be improved over time.

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarm

