The Ford F-150 Lightning has enough electricity to power a house for three days

Ford really has its work cut out for it now that it’s finally making that big EV push. It doesn’t really come as a surprise, as you can’t expect everybody to simply make the switch to a Mustang Mach-E or an F-150 Lightning overnight. It really takes time. And for most people, a lot of convincing.

But the Ford F-150 Lightning, for example, has a really good selling point that we know will catch the attention of even EV naysayers: Its vehicle-to-home charging capabilities. In simpler terms, it’s the truck’s ability to power not just mere appliances but an entire house if need be, and it’ll come in handy during power outages.

By plugging in the F-150 Lightning to a house, the Ford Intelligent Backup Power can do its magic in the event of a power interruption. When an outage is detected, the truck will automatically switch to provide power, and it’ll stop on its own once the grid goes back up.

Through the F-150 Lightning’s extended-range battery system, Ford says the truck will have enough juice to power a house for up to three days, or even for as long as 10 days when rationed or when used together with solar power. Check out the short clip below for more details:

To help equip more customers with this technology, Ford has now partnered with Sunrun. The solar company will handle the installation of equipment such as the 80amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System that will allow the F-150 Lightning to store and supply power to homes in various ways. Sunrun will also offer solar-energy solutions to homes in selected areas.

“F-150 Lightning brings new innovations to customers, including the ability to power their homes when they need it most,” said Ford charging and energy services director Matt Stover. “Teaming up with Sunrun leverages their expertise to bring solar power to even more customers, giving them the chance to turn their truck into an incredible energy storage source—and future truck features can help accelerate the development of a less carbon-intensive grid.”

“America’s energy future starts at home, and partnering with Ford illustrates a momentous shift in the way we power our lives,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “No longer tethered to a carbon-intensive energy system, we’ll be able to offer more paths to greater energy independence by powering homes and vehicles with the sun, while helping rapidly accelerate the transition to a clean, resilient energy future for all.”

Will this technology ever make its way to the Philippines? We’re positive that eventually, it will. We just hope we won’t have to wait too long for it.

