The latest Shelby Raptor wants to be the baddest Ford F-150 around

Gnarlier versions of everyday cars, like Ford’s Raptor series, serve two main purposes in our books. The first is so car buyers looking for extra capability have something to throw money at. And the second is to keep companies like Shelby busy year-on-year.

The third-generation Shelby Raptor has just been unveiled, and man, Shelby has done quite a number on the stock F-150 Raptor’s engine with this one.

PHOTO BY Shelby

Continue reading below ↓

The American manufacturer has given this thing its full “proprietary performance tune,” which means parts like a new performance intake, new aluminum intercooler, heat shield, and performance exhaust have been slapped on. The upgrades boost the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine’s output to a whopping 525hp and 827Nm of torque.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Report: Ford Ranger Tremor may be headed to PH market

All that is packed under a new Shelby Baja Raptor hood. Other exterior enhancements include a Shelby painted grille, new bumpers, a 30-inch curved light bar, 18-inch Shelby Raptor alloy wheels wrapped in mud tires, custom plaques, and serialized badging. Oh, and obviously, this features a suspension lift. Frankly, Raptors don’t get much beefier in the looks department than this.

PHOTO BY Shelby

Continue reading below ↓

As for the inside, there’s not much going on except custom embroidered leather seats and serialized badging on the dashboard. Price is set at $124,820 (around P6.39 million). Is leaving stock F-150 Raptors in the dust out in the desert worth that figure to you? Decide, and let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Shelby

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Shelby

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.