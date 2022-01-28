Ford wants to turn your Mustang Mach-E into an ‘escape room’

Think Tesla’s in-car video games are cool? Check out what Ford has done with the Mustang Mach-E.

The American carmaker has now revealed a new ‘escape room’ game concept that it has applied to the Mach-E. The objective of the game is simple: the driver and passengers are given a ‘secret mission’ to deliver a package to a set location. All occupants are then given cues and directions to reach their destination through built-in car functions.

For example, audio prompts are given through the entertainment system, while other features like the electric seats, the automatic liftgate, the air-conditioning system, and the headlights are activated by the game or used by the player as a trigger at relevant points.

The game is available on iOS devices and can be used through Apple CarPlay. Ford assures users that the system can only control the heaters and speakers when the vehicle is in motion and that players may exit the vehicle at any point in time without forfeiting the game.

This is still purely a working concept at the moment, but Ford says this was developed to showcase how games could help people familiarize themselves with various functions and features of a car. It also gives us a glimpse of how drivers and passengers might be able to entertain themselves during downtime at charging stations or while riding autonomous vehicles in the future.

“This is a bit of fun that has a serious side, as it shows just what could be possible with the technology we have in cars today,” said Ford Research & Advanced Engineering technical expert interior materials and customer experience at Ford of Europe Carsten Starke. “Having the ability to create interaction between vehicle and driver could open up new ways to explore other possibilities in the future, like an interactive owner’s manual or even driver coaching.”

Would you like to see these interactive games make their way to other vehicles in the future?

