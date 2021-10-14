Honda takes its Sensing safety tech to a new level

Zero traffic collision fatalities by the year 2050. Now, that might seem like a long way off, but it isn’t really ages away in the grand scheme of things. Honda, though, seems dead set on meeting this target.

To meet it, the brand continues to build upon its Honda Sensing suite of safety features. The latest upgrades to its tech is set to be rolled out in the Chinese market come 2022, with the rest of the world getting it between then and 2030.

Honda Sensing 360 brings the company’s safety tech to all 360 degrees of a vehicle’s surroundings. This is done with five millimeters-wave radars that work alongside the monocular camera currently utilized by present Honda Sensing features.

The upgrade brings a wider ranger of detection to Honda Sensing’s Collision Mitigation Braking System. Other key features included in Honda Sensing 360 include Front Cross Traffic Warning, Lane Change Collision Mitigation, Active Lane Change Assist, and Cornering Speed Assist.

Now, many of you are probably familiar with most of those features on account of there being some variation of them in many other cars. Cornering Speed Assist, though, is not something we see around these parts often. Essentially, it uses a camera to detect the curvature of the road ahead and will adjust vehicle speed to ensure smooth cornering.

This is neat stuff—both when it comes to the general advancement of vehicle tech and keeping a car’s occupants safe. Still, Honda is reminding everyone that there are limits to these features. The brand asks motorists not to overestimate Honda Sensing’s capabilities and to continue paying attention to their surroundings.

The more a car can see, the faster it should be able to react. Do you look for features like this whenever you’re at the dealership in search of a brand-new ride?

