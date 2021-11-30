Honda wants to eliminate traffic-collision fatalities by 2050

For Honda, the upgraded Honda Sensing 360 package is just a small step toward achieving its goal of zero traffic-collision fatalities by 2050. But while the carmaker has its work cut out for it, it appears Honda has been real busy developing advanced safety tech that will help it reach that very goal.

Honda Motor Company recently unveiled it advanced future safety technologies. First is the AI-powered ‘Intelligent Driver-Assistive Technology’ that provides assistance suited to a driver’s capabilities to reduce driving error and risks. It uses advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors and cameras to recognize potential risks in the surroundings.

This then enables AI to detect driving risks, determine optimal driving behavior real-time, and offer assistance suited to the cognitive state of each individual driver along with the current traffic situation.

“With the next-generation driver-assistive functions currently under research and development, Honda will strive to offer the new value of ‘error-free’ safety and peace of mind which are suited to the driving behavior and situation of each individual driver and keep them away from any potential risks.”

Second is the ‘Safe and Sound Network Technology’ that connects all road users through telecommunications to predict potential risks and help people avoid them before collisions even occur.

The technology utilizes information obtained from roadside cameras, on-board cameras, and smartphones to determine potential risk in the traffic environment. The data is then used to reproduce the same environment in a virtual space, predictions of possible collisions are made in consideration of conditions and characteristics of each individual road user.

“Such support information will be communicated intuitively to automobile drivers, motorcycle riders and pedestrians through ‘cooperative risk HMI (human-machine interface),’ which will make it possible for the system to encourage road users to take action to avoid a collision before it happens.”

In addition to these, Honda has committed to introducing its Honda Sensing 360 tech in all new models in all major markets by 2030. The company will also expand motorcycle safety tech to more models as well as its offering of safety education tech to help reduce global traffic collision fatalities involving Honda cars and motorcycles by half by 2030.

