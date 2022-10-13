Hyundai wants its cars from 2025 onwards to rely on over-the-air updates

Do you ever feel like you’re too attached to your smartphone, tablet, or any of your other electronic devices? Yeah, we get it. Swiping screen after screen can get tiring—but it’s the world we live in now.

Soon, our cars will be just as dependent on being connected as well. Hyundai, for example, has announced that it wants all of its cars from 2025 onward to rely on over-the-air updates (OTA).

From 2025, Hyundai’s offerings will be what the brand calls Software Defined Vehicles (SDV). These products will depend on OTA updates for everything from safety and telecommunications features to performance enhancements and vehicle functionality.

Hyundai also expects around 20 million of its vehicles to be registered to its connected car services by 2025. In the future, this network will be linked with Hyundai mobility solutions like robotaxis and advanced air mobility (AAM).

These technological advancements don’t come without a cost, though. According to Hyundai, it expects to invest 18 trillion won (P741 billion) for its software-hardware integration. This includes the creation of a new Hyundai Global Software Center to accelerate SDV development.

This is heavy stuff if you’re onboard on the whole simpler is better bandwagon. Otherwise? Expect your cars to become smarter and even more convenient. Of course, there’s always the possibility of our cars going full Skynet on us, too. Take your pick.

