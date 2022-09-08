Hot Gear: The official prices of the entire iPhone 14 lineup in PH

All right, so Apple has finally dropped its iPhone 14 lineup. Naturally, the devices feature a handful of upgrades over their predecessors—but we all know that’s not the first thing that popped into most buyers’ minds when the news broke out.

What was it then? Obviously, the price. The good news is we already know how much these babies will cost since their price tags have been revealed on Apple’s official Philippine website. Bad news? Let’s just hope you’ve been saving up.

Apple iPhone 14 PH lineup and prices

iPhone 14 Pro Max – starts at P77,990 iPhone 14 Pro – starts at P70,990 iPhone 14 Plus – starts at P63,990 iPhone 14 – starts at P56,990

That’s quite a premium—but we’ve already come to expect this of most high-end smartphones. If you’re really looking to splurge, though, you can spec an iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost as much as P109,990.

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

PHOTO BY Apple

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

First, let’s talk about the base iPhone 14. This comes with a 6.1-inch screen and features Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and five-core GPU. The camera system is comprised of a 12MP main sensor with a ƒ/1.5 aperture, an ultra wide, and a new ‘TrueDepth’ front camera. Apple claims improved low light performance for all of these. As for the iPhone 14 Plus? It’s just the iPhone 14 with a larger 6.7-inch display.

Continue reading below ↓

Now, for the big guns. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get a 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen, respectively. These are, however, powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the “fastest chip ever in a smartphone.” Both get a 48MP main camera and the same ultra wide and TrueDepth front camera found on the lower-end iPhones, as well as an innovative new Dynamic Island feature that makes neat use of the screen’s floating notch.

Other features shared across the entire iPhone 14 lineup include dust and water resistance, all-day battery life, and a useful new Crash Detection feature that we’ll get into in a separate story. You can learn more about the iPhone 14 on Apple’s official Philippine website.

So, worth the asking price? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.