Recycled Nissan Leaf batteries will be turned into gigantic power banks

On paper, a complete shift to electric vehicles (EV) looks like the right way to go about cleaning up motoring. It’s not that simple, though, as there’s still plenty of waste to be had even without the presence of fossil fuels.

Used EV batteries, which you can’t just dump anywhere, are one example of this problem. Nissan, though, is coming up with creative ways to address the issue. The Japanese carmaker has teamed up with JVCKenwood to recycle used Nissan Leaf batteries and turn them into oversized power banks.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Note that these things aren’t just regular everyday charging devices. What Nissan and JVC Kenwood have come up with is a portable power supply—though we prefer to look at them as power banks on steroids.

The thing’s capacity has yet to be revealed, and Nissan says the product is still currently under development. Images show a stealthy-looking box with a textured top equipped with a handle, a small digital display, a handful of power outlets, and some indicator lights—a sleek overall appearance if you ask us.

Frankly, this looks like a perfect accessory for outdoorsy car owners. And with almost 600,000 Nissan Leaf units having been sold globally, there should be plenty of used batteries waiting to be turned into these devices. This is definitely something we’ll be keeping an eye on.

