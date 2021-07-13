This is what the new Nissan Leaf will sound like

Nissan has announced some new updates for the Leaf. Again. But out of all the subtle tweaks and hefty upgrades Nissan has given the Leaf throughout the EV’s decade of existence, this is arguably one of the most important one yet.

Ladies and gents, meet (or rather, listen) to Canto, Nissan’s new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) that will come equipped in the Leaf for model year 2021. The AVAS enables the Leaf to transmit artificially simulated driving sounds to alert other road users of its presence.

Canto automatically activates when driving at speeds of up to 30kph. Nissan claims the sound is “clearly audible without being too alarming” to pedestrians, residents, or even passengers.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Nissan started developing Canto in 2017 led by the team of Nissan AMIEO product planning regional vice president Marco Fioravanti. And now, as it makes its way over to the Leaf range, Canto has officially become the signature brand sound for all of Nissan’s EVs.

“Customer safety is paramount, not only for those behind the wheel, but those surrounding the car as well,” said Fioravanti. “As the world becomes more and more electrified, this sound will soon become part of the soundscape of our roads as Nissan's signature EV sound, moving us closer to our goal of a zero-fatality driving experience.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“After engineering the ‘Canto’ sound, we installed it to the Leaf MY21 to enable us to carry out both subjective and objective evaluations to better match the expectations of the European customer,” said Nissan Technical Center Europe noise and vibration development manager Paul Speed-Andrew. “It was important that we not only created a sound that aligned with the new regulations, but also matched Nissan’s brand image. We have always been pioneers in safety and innovation and it is great to know we are helping to shape the future of electrification.”

What do you think of Nissan’s new tech? We reckon this feature is something all Leafs in all markets (including ours) should get. To learn more about Canto, you can click play on the embedded video below:

