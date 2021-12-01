Toyota T-Mate is the new name for the brand’s safety and driver-assist tech

Honda is to Honda Sensing as Nissan is to Nissan Intelligent Mobility. As for Toyota, it used to be the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) package, but it appears the carmaker has created a new umbrella name for all of its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and safety tech: Toyota T-Mate.

T-Mate covers a wide range of features, combining TSS with other active driving and parking-assistance technologies to improve safety for passengers and other road users alike.

The suite includes existing TSS features such as the pre-collision system (PCS), which now incorporates acceleration suppression at low speeds as well as a cut-in traffic assist feature. There’s also a road-sign assist that works hand-in-hand with adaptive cruise control to detect speed limits on certain roads. Lane-trace assist and automatic high beam are likewise available.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Parking-assist tech, meanwhile, is made up of the Toyota Teammate automatic parking feature, a panoramic view monitor, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking, and intelligent clearance sonars. As for driver-assist features, there’s blind-spot monitoring and an adaptive high-beam system included.

Toyota says the T-Mate package differs depending on the model and grade of the vehicle. The carmaker made no mention about expanding the technologies to other markets yet, but do you think it should consider launching these here in the Philippines?

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

