Automatic mirror adjustment may soon be a common car feature

Well, here’s another one of those ideas that’ll have you knocking your head on the wall wishing you’d thought of it first: Automatic mirror adjustment.

VinAI, which basically packs VinFast’s cars with advanced driver assistance technologies, is already displaying the feature at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frankly, the stuff looks promising.

The company’s automatic mirror adjustment uses a single infrared camera to predict a driver’s eye position, allowing the side mirror to provide the best viewing angle possible at any given moment. It’s a simple enough concept—one that, oddly, has taken quite a while to see a practical application.

Another piece of tech VinAI is showing off at Vegas is its new “Jelly View” 360-degree cameras. It’s not exactly groundbreaking, since such systems have been a common feature in cars for the past couple of years already.

The company says, however, that its application of the tech identifies obstacles hidden in blind spots and provides the best reconstructed 3D view with its fisheye cameras. VinAI also adds that the system is flexible enough to be installed in a wide variety of models in different segments.

Other driver assist and safety systems VinAI is showcasing at CES 2023 include facial recognition for theft prevention, drowsiness and distraction warnings, and dangerous driving detection.

Do you believe these systems are taking motoring convenience to the next level? Or are you on the side of the fence that prefers to do things the old-fashioned way? Chime in.

