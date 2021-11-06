A company called ZipCharge has made a portable powerbank for electric vehicles

Recently made the switch to an electric vehicle? Struggling to find a regular charging spot or constantly suffering from range anxiety? British company ZipCharge has unveiled a new product at COP26 that aims to solve that.

It’s called the ZipCharge Go, and essentially, it’s like a portable powerbank for your phone but scaled up to the max. It’s a lithium-ion battery pack on wheels.

So, you plug it in to a three-pin socket at home at a time when electricity is cheaper, then when you need to charge your EV, you wheel it out to your car and plug in. Or you can whack it in the trunk for peace of mind on a long journey.

A small bit of peace of mind, that is. That’s because currently you’ll get around 30km of range in 30 minutes from the Go (depending on your car, of course)—hopefully enough to make it to your nearest rapid charger.

The Go also has a bidirectional AC/DC inverter built in, so in theory, it could be used to store cheaper energy from the grid, which could then be sold back at peak times. There’s 4G connectivity, too, so you can control it via an app, and the outer shell is made from recycled plastic. Very 2021.

In case you’re wondering, it can be used in all weathers and you’ll be able to customize the finish to match your EV.

We don’t know how much it’ll cost outright when it goes on sale next year (the target is to get close to the cost of a fully-installed Level 2 home charge point), but ZipCharge says it wants to make the Go available on subscription for £49 (P3,340) per month.

Thoughts?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

